PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews say they were called to 2330 N. Bigalow Street around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon on reports of a fire.

When they arrived firefighters saw smoke coming from an upstairs window. Crews were able to get inside and take down the flames within five minutes.

They say the three adults and two children living at the home got out safely; no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.