Former Champaign superintendent faces sexual harassment lawsuit

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Champaign School District superintendent is accused of sexual harassment in a federal lawsuit.

Arthur Culver was superintendent in Champaign from 2002 to 2011. He led the district through the consent decree — when a federal judge ruled the district had to create racial equity in education.

Culver is now superintendent in East St. Louis. A former employee there filed a lawsuit against Culver. She claims he showed her a pornographic video, fist bumped her thigh and made other “unwelcome advances.” She says her job was eliminated after she reported him.

WCIA emailed Arthur Culver for comment.

To read the full lawsuit, click here: EAST-ST.-LOUIS-LAWSUITDownload