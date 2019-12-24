Four Points Sheraton expected to open in January 2020

PEORIA, Ill.– After seven years of planning and construction, Peoria’s Four Points Sheraton is hiring for all positions. The conference hotel sits on Hamilton and Madison in downtown.

Applications were being accepted for housekeeping, kitchen staff, front desk workers and more.

The press team for Hawkeye Hotels says ” We began this process several weeks ago with a successful job fair, and we are continuing to hire for key positions in all departments — from housekeeping to food and beverage. ”

The website for Four Points By Sheraton and representatives from Hawkeye Hotels confirm space is pegged to open in just weeks. Once the multi-million dollar hotel opens, the Peoria Convention and Visitors Bureau says it’ll be an asset.

“With more than 300 rooms at the hotel it serves as the largest hotel for room availability,” said President/CEO of the CVB, J.D. Dalfonso. “Just that alone, filling the hotel generates tax for the city, creates an economic opportunity that, supports jobs, and just overall, east of access.”

Though it’s been years in the making, Andrew Barra the marketing manager for the Peoria Civic Center says more space will attract convention-goers from all over the country.

“Anytime you can get in those extra hotel rooms, there’s always the opportunity of bringing in bigger conventions,” said Barra.

The hotel is hiring for all positions this week promising hope the hotel will open mid-January.

“This hotel will act as a boost for the entire downtown business community. The property’s room capacity will allow Peoria to hold larger-scale events, which will generate engagement at local restaurants, shops and more,” said Hawkeye Hotels.

“When our hotels work, when our tourism industry rises, you know, a rising tide lifts all ships,” said Dalfonso. “We do our best to make sure the tourism industry is really helping out not just the Peoria area but those entities that rely on economic revenue that comes in from tourism.”

The website shows the hotel will have free airport shuttle service to and from the Peoria International Airport.

We tried to make a reservation online and while that service wasn’t up and running, tests were being done at the hotel’s pool and lighting fixtures were being updated.