Four-year-old East Peoria boy gets surprise from police, fire on 4th birthday

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The East Peoria Police Department and fire department came to four-year-old Dylan’s home Sunday to bring some cheer on his special day. Dylan waved to the first responders as they rolled by, blaring their horns and sirens.
Dylan also got a gift from the officers later seen in the video.
The department made the post saying, “Our buddy Dylan was bummed when his birthday party had to be canceled, so some of our officers and hosers stepped up to make his day special! Happy 4th birthday Dylan!”
