Fulton County Board Chairman accuses Department of Corrections of breaking promise

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. — Fulton County Board Chairman Patrick O’Brian said the Illinois Department of Corrections is not holding up its promise to five correctional officers.

In a letter sent Monday, O’Brian said two weeks ago, when the COVID-19 outbreak at Statesville Prison in Crest Hill was reported, state leaders asked for the help of other correctional institutions to staff the prison.

O’Brian said five officers from the Illinois River Correctional Center volunteered for the shifts. However, he said as part of the deal, the officers would be tested after their rotation and placed in a 14-day paid quarantine. O’Brian said that promise was broken by the Department of Corrections.

“It has been brought to our attention that this promise has been broken. These correctional officers are set to end their voluntary rotation this Tuesday, April 21st. Following this, they will be released back to their respective communities and workplaces; 1 in the City of Peoria, 1 in the City of Pekin, and 3 in Fulton County.”

Patrick O’Brian Fulton County Board Chairman

O’Brian said Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office supports the Department of Corrections decision not to test or pay the employees. He said State Senator Dave Koehler (D – Peoria) and State Representative Mike Unes (R – East Peoria) are negotiating with Governor’s office to ensure promises are kept.

“This should be a priority, as a precaution, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and prisons and to protect the safety of our essential, front line employees. The State must provide this service. To directly refuse these employees’ testing is a dereliction of duty.”

Patrick O’Brian Fulton County Board Chairman

