EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife rehabilitators say a great horned owl was found on IL Route 26.

Fractured Feathers Wildlife Rehab took to Facebook saying a couple found the owl. It had a broken wing and some wounds after it was attacked by crows.

Luckily now it is safe and receiving medication, fluids, and the wildlife rehabilitators are optimistic the wing will heal.

If you find a hurt animal somewhere, call Fractured Feathers Wildlife Rehab at (309) 449-5799 or find them on Facebook.