Greater Peoria Homecoming slated for November, aims to bring people home

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria area business organizations are collaborating to bring the first community event to the newly established Peoria Innovation District alongside the popular downtown holiday event, “Yule Like Peoria.”

Four Peoria area organizations: Enjoy Peoria, the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Peoria Economic Development Council and the Peoria Innovation Alliance announced Thursday a holiday party for out-of-town family and friends.

The “Greater Peoria Homecoming” is slated for Thanksgiving weekend.

Inspired by IndyXmas, a successful talent recruitment event held in Indianapolis in 2014, GP Homecoming will feature local startups and community organizations that are contributing to the overall growth and improvement of Greater Peoria’s economy and quality of life. Additionally, various local food and drink establishments will be serving samples to showcase the growing cultural scene in the region.

“We want to re-engage with them,” said Director of Workforce Solutions for the Greater Peoria EDC, Brent Baker. “If they’ve moved away in the last couple of years, maybe five or six years, what they’re missing. What we can really showcase to them on what our region is doing how we are investing in our future and how they can be a part of that.”

It’s a talent recruitment initiative designed to inspire people who are home for the holidays to take a second look at what the area has to offer.

“It’s critical because the Peoria Area is a great place,” said Peoria Area CVB President, J.D. Dalfonso. “You can have multiple living options and unique opportunities that people don’t realize that are here.”

It’s also a way to encourage young professionals to consider returning home.

“We want to attract those people to come back because we need young professionals to be the future of our community,” said Program Director for the Young Professionals of Greater Peoria, Audrey Kamm.

Targeted at professionals in the 25 to 44 age range, the event hopes to attract local alumni and past residents that might consider relocating back to Central Illinois. The event is set for November 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It’s located at Peoria Made, which is located at 315 Main Street in Peoria.

Tickets for the event will be available through a local ticket provider.