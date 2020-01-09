HAPPENING NOW: crews respond to possible structure fire on North Western Avenue

PEORIA Ill.- Crews are on scene for reports of a possible structure fire at 424 North Western Avenue Thursday morning. Peoria Firefighters responded to the call just after 6:15 a.m.

Peoria Battalion Chief Phillips says he believes the building has been vacant for several months. Phillips also told our crew on scene he believes the cause of the fire appears to be electrical, but they are waiting for an investigator to confirm.

Roads that were blocked off for the fire are opening back up to drivers as of 6:50 a.m.

This story will be updated.