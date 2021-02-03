HAPPENING NOW: Deadly crash shuts down both lanes on I-74

UPDATE, (Feb 3, 10:20): Illinois State Police have releaced more information about the deadly crash on Interstate 74 Wednesday.

A 62-year-old Morton man who was driving a gray Subaru died in the three vehicle crash.

According to Illinois State Police’s preliminary investigation, The gray Subaru was traveling westbound in the Eastbound lane of I-74 near mile marker 99.5. The Subaru collided with a semi-truck and landed in the left ditch. A blue Toyota drove into the right ditch to avoid the other vehicles.

The name of the deceased will be released after family have been notified.

All eastbound lanes of traffic were closed until 9:45 p.m.

TAZEWELL COUNTY Ill.- A deadly car crash has shut down both lanes of Interstate 74 in Tazewell County Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police saying District 8 officers are currently on the scene on the eastbound lane of I-74 near the I-474 exit for a three-unit traffic crash resulting in one death. The crash happened sometime around 8 p.m.

Illinois State Police on scene for a three unit car accident involving a fatality on I-74 eastbound milepost 99.5

Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route. Illinois State Police say details about the crash will be available later Wednesday night.

