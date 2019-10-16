Hate-filled KKK propaganda found in multiple central Illinois towns

EL PASO, Ill. — Central Illinois towns have been hit this week with Ku Klux Klan (KKK) propaganda.

El Paso Police Chief David Duncan says he has heard reports in both his town, and Minonk. In El Paso, homeowners on 4th, 2nd, and Jefferson street got a Ziploc bag with flyers, a business card, and a rock in it.

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan spoke with people who got these bags, who say they are extremely upset this is happening right in their home towns.

“All of the stuff they’re saying, the hate speech is just […] What’s on there is not meant to be opened by a child,” said Mackenzie Iverson who lives in El Paso.

On Sunday, Iverson’s friend found one of these bags outside of her home.

Mackenzie says this makes her feel unsafe in her own town.

“It does rock my sense of security a little bit. Because if these people are in this area trying to recruit for their Klan, that’s something we need to be aware of and take caution,” Iverson said.

So Iverson took to social media, where many people commented they received the same hateful messages. It stretched farther than just El Paso.

Brittany Stimpert from Minonk says receiving all of this at her doorstep completely shocked her.

“I was fuming, I hate all this hate. I don’t get it, we’re almost in 2020. We are backtracking almost 50-100 years. I was disgusted,” Stimpert said.

The papers make both racist and homophobic statements and give anyone who receives the information a phone number, website and address where you can contact them.

When we attempted to open the website, it said the account was suspended.

And when the 24/7 hotline was called, it went to a KKK voicemail.

Chief of El Paso Police David Duncan says in his 29 years of being there, he has never seen anything like this.

“About a half dozen have been reported to us. I don’t know if there’s any more out there or not. I’d encourage them to let us know when stuff like this happens just so we can be aware of what is happening in the community,” Chief Duncan said.

Duncan wants to remind anyone who gets one of these bags, to contact law enforcement immediately.

“It’s something we need to be aware of. I don’t know if there’s anything we need to watch for. Other than if there is suspicious activity going on in the activity, we need to know about it. This is concerning,” Duncan said.

While no violent threats have been made to any person in central Illinois, Chief Duncan said this is still concerning to those who received the bags.

“It’s more a concern of why they got it and why it was thrown in their yard. They weren’t really scared or anything, they didn’t show any fear from the KKK at all. It’s just mostly genuine concern why they got that thrown in their yard,” Duncan said.

You can contact the El Paso Police Department at 309-527-5340.