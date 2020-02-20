Health, law enforcement, education leaders meet with Rep. Bustos concerning vaping, e-cigarette ‘epidemic’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Between 2016 and 2018, e-cigarette use increased by 15% with eighth-graders and 45% in 12th graders according to the Illinois Department Of Public Health.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos sought out the reason why meeting with health, school and county officials in Peoria Thursday for a roundtable.

They spoke about the impact e-cigarettes and vaping has on students and adults in the community.

Whether it’s legislatively, whether it’s from a parenting perspective, from a law enforcement perspective, a health perspective, and education perspective, we’ve all got to be aware of the dangers here and it has to be all of us coming together to make sure we’re addressing it. It is very clear that the vaping industry was targeting kids to try this and what happens is they get hooked very quickly because of the nicotine levels. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, (D) Illinois

Monica Hendrickson, a local health administrator said, ending use comes down to prevention education and policy enforcement.

From 2017-2018, there was a 78% increase in the number of high schoolers that started e-cigarettes or vaping and a lot of it has to do with misconceptions about the safety of it. Tobacco use as well as vaping and e-cigarettes is a growing concern for our community. We’re seeing a lot of our youth increasing usage. We really want to make sure that we are using the best tools possible, which includes really good policy and legislation to make sure that we’re having a good impact on the youth. Monica Hendrickson | Public Health Administrator | Peoria County

Congresswoman Bustos introduced the Resources To Prevent Youth Vaping Act.

It’s a bipartisan effort that would allow the Food and Drug Administration to conduct stronger oversight of the e-cigarette industry and increase awareness for the danger of e-cigarettes.