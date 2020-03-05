5th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health announced Thursday a fifth Illinois resident has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fifth individual is a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into Chicago O’Hare Airport earlier this month after traveling to Italy. The person acquired the infection while in Italy and is hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation. 

Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.

Illinois’ two previously confirmed cases have both recovered. 

