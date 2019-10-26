A new study suggest over half of all children arent getting enough sleep

CBSNEWSPATH– A new study presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition shows many kids need more rest.

Researchers surveyed parents of nearly 50,000 U.S. children ages 6 to 17. They found only 48% are getting the recommended minimum of 9 hours of sleep most weeknights.

Cleveland Clinic Children’s pediatrician Dr. Ellen Rome says “If a kid’s getting enough sleep, then that kid has the opportunity to be better equipped for the day. That means stays on task in school, doesn’t meltdown at the end of the day with mom and dad, is happier, and is just flourishing.”

Many parents and kids are balancing crazy schedules from school and work to after school homework, sports, and activities.

Dr. Rome says everyone needs to make sleep a priority.

“Parents can set up systems so that their kid is organized to have schedules that work,” she says, “Parents can also be careful not to overschedule.” Dr. Rome also says no electronics in the bedroom and no screen time before bed.