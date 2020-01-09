Advocate BroMenn, Eureka hospitals get new owner

NORMAL, Ill. — The Urbana-based Carle Health is acquiring Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka.

Advocate Aurora Health and the Carle health system announced Thursday they entered into a definitive agreement for Carle to acquire the hospitals and affiliated sites in central Illinois. Both organizations cited Carle’s strong local footprint and a proven track record of successful partnership, enhanced access and coordination of care, and services for patients in central Illinois as key drivers for the transaction.

Both the Advocate Aurora and Carle governing boards approved the plan, announcing the decision to physicians, nurses and team members in both organizations. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The closing is expected by mid-year 2020.

Patient care will not be impacted, health officials said.

“This transition is positive news for our patients, team members and physicians as it further supports our commitment to provide high quality, accessible health care for the Central Illinois region,” said Colleen Kannaday, president of Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and Advocate Eureka Hospital, who will remain on as president.

Carle and BroMenn have a longstanding history of partnering to bring expanded access to health care services to the region. They provide care in maternal and fetal medicine, trauma and specialized oncology services. Carle is also a joint venture partner with Advocate BroMenn in the Center for Outpatient Medicine and offers health plan coverage through Health Alliance to BroMenn and Eureka team members.

“We look forward to welcoming Advocate BroMenn, Eureka, the Medical Group and other clinical teams to Carle,” said James C. Leonard, MD, Carle president and chief executive officer. “Our providers, hospitals and health plan have long partnered to deliver care through joint services, referrals and health coverage. We believe that coming together will allow us to use the strengths of our organizations to offer new programs to serve the region.”

Since Advocate Aurora acquired BroMenn and Eureka in 2010, the system has made investments to improve facilities, upgrade technology, and expand access to care in the community.