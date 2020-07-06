Broadway actor dies from COVID-19 complications, Central Illinois doctors say the virus is still threatening

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An alarming case of COVID-19, reminding the country that the virus is not gone. Broadway actor Nick Cordero has died after a 95-day struggle with the virus. He was just 41-years-old.

Central Illinois doctors say it is a grim indication that the pandemic still threatens even to those who aren’t in at-risk categories.

Cordero was nominated for a Tony award for his role in “Bullets over Broadway” in 2014. He was also known for his acting in the Broadway production of “Waitress.”

At 41-years-old, Cordero faced severe complications from COVID-19 that forced the amputation of his leg. His wife, Amanda Kloots, wrote on Instagram ”he was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

Central Illinois doctors saying COVID-19 is still prevalent and precautions aren’t just suggestions.

“If you cannot maintain a six feet distance that physical distancing that is required, please go ahead and put a mask on,” said Dr. Samer Sader, Chief Medical Officer in the Peoria Region for Unity Point Health. “It is very likely to reduce the risk of you spreading it or you contracting the disease.”

“Here was a young man who was in great shape,” said Ralph Valezquez, Ministry Chief Medical Officer for OSF Healthcare. “He was known as a dancer. He contracted the [COVID-19] in March so it lasted a long time, but here was somebody who was really healthy who did not have all the risk factors. So despite us believing that it only affects the elderly, that it only affects those with co-morbid conditions, the virus doesn’t discriminate. It will affect anybody and all the complications can occur.”

To date, the COVID-19 virus has infected more than 270 people in McLean County and more than 670 people in the Tri-Counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand hygiene.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected