Central Illinois agency reports increased calls to crisis hotline by minors

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Central Illinois medical providers, alongside advocates for survivors of abuse say they’re worried about minors falling victim to violence.

Due to COVID-19, typical safety nets are missing much like schools and daycare centers. Abuse specialists said home may not always be the safest place.

Peoria’s Center for Prevention of Abuse reporting an influx of calls to its 24/7 crisis hotline.

“We have seen a steady volume of calls and that does include minors,” said Fran Reyes, Director of Domestic Violence Family Centered Services for the Center for Prevention of Abuse. “Sometimes it can be difficult because the caller wants to remain anonymous.”

Peoria medical providers said they’ve seen severe abuse cases that require a child to be hospitalized. They said it’s what they’re not seeing that has them concerned.

“Sexual abuse that would’ve been reported by another relative or a teacher, we’re not getting those calls because they’re also not in school,” said Dr. Channing Petrak, Medical Director for Pediatric Resource Center. “So the social safety net for kids are not there right now.”

Dr. Channing Petrak is the Medical Director of the Pediatric Resource Center, affiliated with OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois through the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria. During her 16 years in practice, she said she has never seen anything like the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it unprecedented.

Dr. Petrak said the stay-at-home order works in an abuser’s favor since they like to isolate their victims and cut off contact with the outside world. She says while we talk about social distancing, we really should be physically distancing while still socially interacting. She urges everyone to check-in with family or friends and makes sure everybody’s doing okay, including the children.

Dr. Petrak said don’t be afraid to call the Child Abuse Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE if you suspect abuse or neglect.“Calling the hotline doesn’t always mean big, huge, interventions. Sometimes it means services for that family that might need it right now a lot of the social safety nets are not functioning like they normally would, so you can’t just go someplace and get something done. People need a little extra help and that can be a result of a hotline call.”

McLean and Livingston County’s Mid Central Community Action (MCCA) writing:

What is needed for a child abuse or neglect investigation?

The possible victim is a child under the age of 18.

The person suspected to have committed the abuse/neglect must be a parent or their romantic partner; an immediate relative or someone living in their home; a caretaker (babysitter); or any person responsible for the child’s welfare (healthcare provider, teacher, coach, youth program volunteer, etc.).

Mistreatment of the child can result in injury or put the child at serious risk of injury. Abuse can be physical (bruises, broken bones, head injury), sexual (fondling, exploitation, incest), or emotional.

Neglect is when a caregiver does not provide adequate food, clothing shelter, supervision, medical care or basic needs of the child.

MCCA’s 24-hour hotline number is 309-827-7070.

You can reach the Center For Prevention of Abuse at 1-800-559-SAFE.

The child abuse hotline is 1-800-25-ABUSE.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected