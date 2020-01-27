Child-friendly emergency room opens in Peoria, designed to keep kids calm, comfortable

PEORIA, Ill.– OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois has opened the area’s only 24-hour emergency room specially designed for children and families. This child-friendly space was designed to keep children calm and comfortable and includes a separate entrance and waiting room for children and families.

Children are not just small adults and can’t be treated as such. They have special needs that require specially trained physicians, nurses and support staff. That’s exactly what we’re providing in this new children’s emergency room. Deb Trau, director of Emergency Services.

In addition, child life specialists are available to assist with preparation for procedures, medical play, and distraction when needed.

The OSF Children’s Emergency Room is located to the right of the OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center emergency room and is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. OSF Children’s Hospital is the area’s only Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center.

The Children’s Hospital of Illinois is the third largest pediatric hospital in Illinois and the only full-service tertiary hospital for kids downstate.