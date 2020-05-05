Expecting moms experience ‘very normal delivery’ at UnityPoint Health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Navigating COVID-19 as an expecting mom can escalate anxieties surrounding childbirth. UnityPoint Health is easing concerns while taking precautions to provide a safe experience for growing families.

While masks are mandatory for all employees and patients, the healthcare group is ensuring support during labor and delivery.

“Upon arrival, if they come in labor, they will be rapidly screened for COVID-19,” said Corrie Brosamer, a Postpartum and Pediatric Services Manager with UnityPoint. “That is just to help ensure their safety and our safety as well. For the last week and a half, we’ve actually had no [COVID-19] positive moms, which is great to see, and so I think patients will be able to expect a very normal delivery when they come here.”

Mothers with a scheduled induction or C-section will be asked to visit a COVID-19 testing site two days before delivery. Patients who are not prescheduled for their delivery will be given a rapid test upon arrival to the hospital.

“We have excellent staff. We have excellent lactation support that is still ongoing,” said Brosamer. “We can help moms that are wanting to breastfeed. We still have options for patients wanting to get epidurals. Really nothing much has changed except for limiting the number of visitors”

Medical professionals with the hospital said it is important for expectant mothers to have support during labor and delivery, and our patients don’t have to experience delivery alone. One support person can accompany mothers to the hospital. That person will be screened and asked to wear a mask for the duration of their time at the hospital.

“There are well-thought-out plans in place for delivery and postpartum care if a mother tests positive for COVID-19, including supporting her decision to breastfeed and making sure her support person is active in the baby’s care,” added Brosamer.

