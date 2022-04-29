PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first human case of avian influenza (H5N1) has been detected in the United States, but public health risks remain low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC on Thursday reported a person in Colorado tested positive for bird flu. They reportedly had direct exposure to chickens and were involved in killing birds suspected of having the disease. The patient was fatigued for a few days, but recovered.

The CDC said the risks to public health remain low.

Cases of avian influenza affecting backyard chickens in McLean County were confirmed by the Illinois Department of Health in March. They recommended anyone who works in proximity to chickens protect their flock.

Click here for tips from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for protecting chickens and pet birds from avian influenza.