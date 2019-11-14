Fourth person dies after lung injury

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. On Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 1,888 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 49 states. That includes 37 deaths in 24 states. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the death of a fourth Illinois resident who had recently been hospitalized with lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products.

At this time, a total of 179 people in Illinois, ranging in age from 13 to 75 years old, with a median age of 22, have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping. IDPH continues to work with local health departments to investigate another 41 possible cases in Illinois.

More information about e-cigarettes and vaping can be found on the IDPH website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/prevention-wellness/tobacco/e-cigarettes-and-vapes. IDPH will update this webpage every Thursday.