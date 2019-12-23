Health officials: New HIV diagnoses on decline in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago health officials say new HIV diagnoses in the city continue to go down and have declined for four consecutive years.

They say the 734 new diagnoses reported in 2018 among Chicago residents are the lowest since 1988.

Chicago Department of Public Health’s 2019 HIV/STI surveillance report shows 23,580 people were living with HIV through the end of 2017, the year for which most current data is available. However, other sexually transmitted infections are rising. More than 30,600 cases of chlamydia, nearly 12,700 cases of gonorrhea and 877 primary and secondary cases of syphilis were reported to the health department in 2018.