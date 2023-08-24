PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As triple digit heat indices persist in Central Illinois, an OSF doctor has some tips to avoid dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Dr. Brian Curtis, vice president of medical specialties at OSF Healthcare, said its important to drink a cup of water or sugar-free sports drink every 20 minutes. That’s about eight ounces or “10 gulps an hour.”

“When you become thirsty in this type of heat, you’re already a little bit dehydrated. So your body is telling you its not getting enough liquids. So dehydration will drive you to be more and more thirsty,” he said.

Curtis said the best thing to do is get hydrated *before* going outside.

“If you’re feeling thirsty, then its already too late, you’re already kind of behind. So you probably need to start hydrating more,” he said.

Thirst leads to dehydration, which can then lead to heat exhaustion, characterized by goosebumps and feeling cold or clammy.

“Those people need to get into the shade, get in a cool environment, get some cool liquids in them,” said Curtis.

In turn, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke, which is a medical emergency. Symptoms of heatstroke are sweating profusely, confusion, and core body temperatures of up to 105 degrees.

“The big deal with our kind of heat, as opposed to an Arizona kind of heat, is that when you get a humidity level over 70 percent, that kind of sweating, cooling doesn’t work. So you can actually get heat stroke or heat exhaustion faster than you would in another setting,” said Curtis.

Curtis advised wearing light and loose-fitting clothing, wide brimmed hats and sunglasses. It’s also a good idea to avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks.