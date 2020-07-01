Hy-Vee chalk mural brings attention to a mission to end summer hunger

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Hy-Vee is enlisting professional chalk artist Kathleen Roling to create a mural Wednesday outside of the Sheridan Village Hy-Vee in Peoria in an effort to raise awareness for summer hunger.

The effort is part of the End Summer Hunger campaign, led in collaboration by Hy-Vee, Kellogg’s, and Keurig Dr. Pepper to help provide food for children and families in need.

I think that you can see over the last couple of months that Central Illinois, we’ve really come together, and we’ve seen the good in people and together we can do anything, including end summer hunger. You can really make a difference, even if we don’t have the most expendable incomes right now, you can make a purchase on yourself and in return we will give a meal back to the community. Elise Scheil, Store Director | Sheridan Village Hy-Vee

Altogether, the 15-by-15 foot mural is expected to take approximately six hours to complete. Roling is an award-winning professional chalk artist who has showcased her murals at various festivals, fairs, contests, and events for entertainment around the world.

During the month of July, for every qualifying purchase of Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr. Pepper designated items at a Hy-Vee grocery store, one meal will be donated to Feeding America food banks in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region through the End Summer Hunger campaign. The program has a goal of donating 1.5 million meals.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected