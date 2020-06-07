Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Illinois scientists study disease-carrying mosquito’s spread

Health News
Posted: / Updated:
Mosquitoes---Generic1-jpg_20160804142201-159532

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — University of Illinois researchers are studying how a disease-carrying mosquito has spread in the state for decades.

They focused on Asian tiger mosquitoes, an invasive bug that can spread dengue fever and other diseases. The mosquitoes originated in southeast Asia, came to Texas in the 1980s and spread to Illinois.

Researchers at a division of the university’s Prairie Research Institute say the mosquitoes were able to weather winters in cities like Chicago, which are warmer because of the roads and concrete, surviving in places like sewers and subways.

Their findings were published in the Journal of Medical Entomology. 

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News