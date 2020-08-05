Metamora’s Snyder Village reports two assisted living employees test positive for COVID-19

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Metamora’s Snyder Village reported Tuesday two employees have contracted COVID-19. The two are employed with part of the Village’s Assisted Living sector.

The senior living facility said the pair have been in contact with Woodford County’s Health Department and are now quarantining at home. Before this diagnosis, Snyder Village said it has restricted visitors since March 14, except for end-of-life circumstances.

“The employees are in quarantine in their homes. We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Woodford County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health. We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to prevent the spread of the virus and mitigate any further issues. The safety and well-being of those in our care and those on our staff remain our top priority. Angela Kauffman, Marketing Coordinator | Snyder Village

In a statement on its website, Snyder Village said:

“We send our prayers and best wishes to the Assisted Living employees affected. We recognize that this news may cause uneasiness and concern among our residents, supporters, and family members. Rest assured, dedicated individuals are working without pause to provide the best guidance and care to protect the health and well-being of our residents and staff. We are closely monitoring each Assisted Living resident for any symptoms. Snyder Village remains committed to our mission: To provide for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of others in a loving, dignified, and Christian atmosphere. We commend our employees who live out this mission daily and are dedicated to providing the best care to safeguard our residents – especially in these uncertain times.”

About Snyder Village: Snyder Village in Metamora is a life plan community that offers independent living in its cottages and apartments. Snyder Village also features memory care programs in its assisted living and health center. Physical therapy is also available on site. Snyder Village’s home care services support residents in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, and Marshall Counties. For more information, visit www.snydervillage.com.

