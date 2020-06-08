National PTSD Awareness month hones in on mental health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Reflecting on 2020 can a tough mental task. For many, it’s now a year associated with traumatic experiences, like COVID-19 or the death of George Floyd. All experiences are prompting feelings related to post-traumatic stress disorder. June is National PTSD Awareness Month.

This month is a time for Americans to make mental health a top priority. Symptoms range from anxiety, fear, sustained anger, or heightened reactions.

“All these symptoms, we can associate with traumatic disorders including post-traumatic stress disorder,” Dr. Ted Bender, President of UnityPlace. “2020 has been a challenge, to say the least, but now that we have one crisis on top of another crisis, I’m really expecting and fearing a very strong trauma-focused reaction throughout the country for many years to come.”

UnityPlace has nearly 30 different facilities across the Tri-County area for various mental health services.

“We treat almost everything,” said Dr. Bender. “From inpatient mental health, substance use disorder, all the way out to outpatient therapy, group therapy…we help people get back on their feet, get back into sober living, and into situations where they can re-integrate back into society.”

Not sure where to get started? Call the UnityPlace Access Center at 1 (888) 311-0321 to connect with a trained team member.

