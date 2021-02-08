New report shows alarming disparities among older Illinoisans of color

CHICAGO (WMBD) — A new report on older adults in Illinois released today by the AARP showed alarming race disparities in homeownership.

The Disrupt Disparities report indicated that 50% of older Black Illinoisans own their homes, compared to 86% of their white counterparts. The report, the first of its kind, studied disparities in COVID-19 and health, digital connectivity, and economic security.

“This pandemic has exposed and exacerbated widening inequities. In many of our Black and Brown communities, there is limited access to high-quality healthcare, the digital literacy gap is high, and the economic disparities have yet to be addressed,” said Raul Raymundo, CEO of the Resurrection Project, one of three advocacy groups that partnered with the AARP for the new initiative, including Asian Americans Advancing Justice and Chicago Urban League

Almost half of Black and Latino homeowners have a mortgage past the age of 80, twice the rate of white adults.

“Homeownership, when done right, is one of the few ways that people can build wealth,” said Raymundo.

Older Black adults were three times more likely to live in poverty, notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic. Hispanic and Asian adults were twice as likely. AARP Illinois State President Rosanna Marquez said she was not surprised by the report’s findings.

“There is evidence of long-standing inequities from the social conditions that lead to poor health, unequal access to quality care, to limited economic resources, which existed for years,” said Marquez.

The group said the release of the report is just the beginning of a multi-year effort to create systemic policy change for older adults of color in Illinois. They will hold regular community meetings starting Feb. 24, and a summit with the Illinois Depart of Aging is planned for late April.