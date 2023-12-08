PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare is seeing a sharp increase in visits for COVID-19, RSV and influenza – the so-called “tripledemic” – so much so, that they are calling for patients to reconsider coming in.

This includes a 41 percent surge in visits at Bloomington Primary Care in just seven days.

Dr. Sarah Overton, the chief nursing officer at OSF Healthcare, stressed for patients not to use the doctor’s office as an initial step.

“We have tons of antigen testing available over-the-counter and in retail pharmacy locations. We’ve got it available even through the federal government, they are releasing additional testing devices… It’s important to know your body has a lot of its own natural immunity and it can take care of itself. It heals itself fairly well,” she said.

The increase in patient visits is making healthcare workers sick and unable to come to work. It also leads to longer wait times at the doctor’s office.

Overton advised patients to do everything possible at home before making an appointment. It’s also a good idea to start with a virtual visit to avoid exposing healthcare workers. OSF also offers remote patient monitoring

“It’s usually four to five days of where you’re at risk for exposing people. So at that time, we say stay home. If you can manage your symptoms at home [with] Tylenol, ibuprofen, rest, [and] increased fluids. Give your body a break to heal itself,” she said.

If symptoms don’t improve after five to seven days, have a high fever or in a high-risk group, that’s when you should contact your doctor.

“We want to see patients at most risk who could benefit from possible treatments for COVID-19,” she said.

Overton stressed the importance of getting flu shots and COVID boosters. OSF is also offering a limited number of RSV vaccines for babies up to eight months old.