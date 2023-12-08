PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As cases of respiratory illnesses surge across the region, parents are encouraged to enroll in a new virtual support program for young children.

Parents with children up to age five are eligible for OSF Healthcare’s Pediatric Respiratory Support Program. They can schedule a virtual visit with a nurse for children with RSV, COVID-19, influenza, bronchitis or any other respiratory illness.

An OSF representative will hand deliver a home treatment kit within 24 hours. The kit contains a thermometer, bulb syringe, saline solution and pulse oximeter so parents are equipped to care for their children during and after the virtual visit.

Home treatment kit delivered within 24 hours

“It was nice to be able to call in and give the symptoms and see if it really warranted a visit to an urgent care or an ER definitely in this season of illness,” said Paige Anderson, mother of two-year-old Asher.

Anderson said it gives her peace of mind to know she can care for her son at home.

“It’s just that extra level of comfort that you need when your kiddo is sick, because that can be scary. So for me that was valuable just to be able to know that I was able to reach out at any time and have someone to connect with on the other end that could either give me reassurance or escalate any issues… So I definitely think it’s invaluable for me and definitely made a big difference,” she said.

Rose Smith, supervisor of clinical digital care at OSF OnCall Connect, said parents are loving the convenience of the new program.

“We found a lot of times, mostly in the middle of the night when urgent cares are closed, prompt cares are closed, they don’t want to take their child to the ER, and they’ll just message us and say ‘hey can I talk to someone’ and then from there we get them a provider visit and it’s been great,” she said.

Anderson said the program is a handy service for parents with young children.

“I definitely think it’s convenient, especially when it comes to kiddos. Just even just wrangling them up to get them into a provider is a task in itself. But it’s definitely been helpful to just be able to address these concerns and just stay home if needed,” she said.

Smith said the program has served more than 300 children since September.

“Our hospitals are getting more full by the day so we’re really expecting to see our numbers rise, over the past two weeks we’ve really seen an increase,” she said.

The program was rolled out last year for RSV, but expanded this year to include all respiratory illnesses. It builds on technology from their COVID at-home program during the pandemic.