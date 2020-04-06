‘Owe it to our families,’ Senior living facility speaks about COVID-19 related death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– WMBD is learning more about Peoria’s first death from COVID-19. The 91-year-old Peoria man lived at the Bickford Senior Living facility.

Bickford executives said the man’s significant other is now being tested for COVID-19. The company said all residents have been on quarantine since the man’s positive test came back. That will continue for fourteen days.

It could be extended if the second test comes back positive. The executive vice president said Monday their goal is transparency when it comes to COVID-19.

“We just feel like that as a member of the senior housing industry that takes care of frail elderly that we owe it to our families and our residents to be as transparent as we possibly can as it relates to the situation that we’re in and that’s what we’ve chosen to do,” said Alan Fairbanks.

Bickford Senior Living is located on Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria. The company operates 65 branches across 11 states. In all 3,000 residents live in their facilities.

