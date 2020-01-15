Peoria among cities with highest STD rates

PEORIA, Ill. — An online medical testing guide recently released a list of the top 100 cities in the U.S. with the highest sexually transmitted disease (STD) rates and Peoria ranked in the top 20.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) recently released its latest Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report along with new data on the number of reported STD cases across U.S. counties and metro areas.

Innerbody.com’s research team analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed the list of the top 100 cities with the highest STD rates along with key trends per capita.

Peoria ranked #16 in the country, with the metro population at 180,621. It also has the lowest metro population within the top 20.

STD Cases / 100K: 1,421

HIV Cases: 8

Chlamydia Cases: 1,669

Gonorrhea Cases: 891

Syphilis Cases: 7

The highest STD rates are in Baltimore, with a metro population of 602,495; 2,004 STD cases were reported.

According to the CDC, over 2.4 million combined STD cases were reported across the U.S. in 2018 alone.

For the full report, click here.