Peoria health officials announce joint Emergency Operations Center to tackle coronavirus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders from both Peoria County and the City of Peoria announced the opening of a joint Emergency Operations Center to prepare for and tackle the coronavirus.

Public officials from the Peoria County Government, City of Peoria, and the Peoria City/County Health Department discussed how they are monitoring the threat of community spread and coordinating a planned response.

Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson said while the risk for Peoria county is low, doctors at Unity Point and OSF are testing for the virus.

She said because of the rate at which it’s spreading, we will eventually see coronavirus cases in the area.

At this point, they are urging everyone in the community to remain safe by practicing good hygiene. Hendrickson said if you have any flu symptoms including fever you should stay away from others and see a doctor