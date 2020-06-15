Peoria Honor Flights grounded for 2020, transferals for 2021 in the works

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)-- The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting access to birth control. A telemedicine practice, NURX, said it's experienced a 50% spike in requests for birth control since March. The company said women are ordering online through the app to get prescriptions delivered to their door.

"So many patients found they needed to be at home, didn't really want to be exposed, but also were having trouble getting appointments, getting refills, and didn't really want to go to the pharmacy where they could get exposed," said Julie Graves, family practice and public health doctor with NURX. "We've been so happy that we could deliver right to people's mailboxes and avoid the need for them to risk catching COVID-19 by going out to a doctor's office or pharmacy."