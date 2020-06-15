Peoria Honor Flights grounded for 2020, transferals for 2021 in the works

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Veterans will remain grounded this year as the Greater Peoria Honor Flight (GPHF) said veteran’s health is paramount. In another precautionary measure, GPHF announced the unfortunate postponement of the scheduled September 8th, September 24th, and October 13th Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. The non-profit is echoing the same decision by the National Honor Flight Network, which includes 139 other flight hubs and 45 states nationwide.
Veterans and guardians that were scheduled for September and October flights will be contacted about a transferal to 2021 flights.
