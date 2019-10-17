State leaders want employees, retirees to stay healthy this flu season

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois state leaders want all state employees and retirees to stay healthy this flu season.

All month long, Central Management Services is offering free flu shots. You just have to bring your state health insurance card and an I-d to prove you are or were a state employee.

Nurses say this is the best time of the year to get vaccinated.

“Folks need to get their flu shots so that they can build up immunity and be prepared when the flu season gets underway,” said director of personal health services Cary Cheffy. “They want to have that protection so if they are exposed to influenza they won’t get sick or maybe just have a mild case of the illness.”

Shots are being given at the Jacksonville Correctional Center and Collinsville Illinois State Police building. For more locations and dates, click here.