Chicken products recalled due to possible Listeria

If you have chicken in your fridge or freezer right now, there’s a recall you need to know about.

The concern is possible Listeria contamination.

Multiple types of chicken were recalled, even products that contain chicken. It was sold under multiple brands in dozens of stores, including Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Aldi, Food Lion, Piggly Wiggly, and Jersey Mike’s.

Tip Top Poultry issued the recall last month and expanded it Tuesday.

Look for a produce by date from January 21 through September 24.

So far, no one has gotten sick.

The USDA says its likely that eating any of this chicken will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

You can view the entire list of recalled chicken products by clicking here.