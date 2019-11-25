Traveling with family soon? Here are some tips for taking a trip if your loved one has dementia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Southwest Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is giving advice before one of the biggest travel days of the year.

First of all, the Alzheimer’s Association says not all cases are the same. The AA says while symptoms can sometimes make travel difficult, it doesn’t mean travel is out of the question for all people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. That being said, as the disease progresses it is important to consider what level of travel would be too overwhelming.

“When you take into account the needs, abilities, safety, and preferences of the person with dementia,” the Association prompts, “What’s the best mode of travel.”

Here are some tips for figuring out how the best way to get from A to B, given to OzarksFirst by the Alzheimer’s Association:

Go with the option that provides the most comfort and least anxiety.

Stick with the familiar. Travel to known destinations that involve as few changes in daily routine as possible. Try to visit places that were familiar before the onset of dementia.

Keep in mind that there may come a time when traveling is too disorienting or stressful for the person with dementia.

Once you’ve figured out HOW you’re getting to your destination, the Alzheimer’s Association says it’s best to plan ahead for your actual voyage.

The Alzheimer’s Association suggests the following: