UnityPoint offering mental, emotional services for its employees, also in need of cloth masks for staff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria’s UnityPoint Health is prioritizing it’s staff’s mental and emotional health as nurses, doctors and support staff deal with weeks of COVID-19 response.

The president of UnityPlace, which is the hospital’s mental health service side said Tuesday medical staff, along with the general public, are experiencing what’s called “sustained persistent grief reaction.”

He said it’s essential to keep employees ready to go, physically, mentally and emotionally.

“[We need] to be able to continue to give back and focus on keeping our staff and our frontline staff ready to go,” said Dr. Ted Bender. “Giving them an outlet to discuss what they’re feeling, what their stresses are, the difficulties of their day and job, and it just feels me with pride that we’re able to do that and offer those resources. We’re going to continue to deal with the mental health of our employees, staff and frontline workers, now. We’re going to have to worry about this for the next few weeks, maybe months, but then we’re also going to need to develop a long-term plan for the mental health of our people for afterward on the post-traumatic side of things.”

Dr. Bender said the hospital recently opened up a mental health crisis line through UnityPlace for all UPH staff members to connect with behavioral experts with it’s own system.

Dr. Bender also says their team is in need of homemade cloth masks. For information related to donating cloth masks, CLICK HERE.

He also said the hospital has established a crisis fund for its employees. It’s been set up to help healthcare workers with childcare reimbursement, employee assistance resources, etc. You can donate to that cause by CLICKING HERE.

