Health experts warn against holiday gatherings

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks past holiday decorations at City Hall in Philadelphia. With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving, health officials are warning people — begging them, even — not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year’s season. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Here’s what’s happening Friday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— With some Americans now paying the pricefor what they did over Thanksgiving, health officials are warning people — begging them, even — not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year’s season.

— Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ended indoor dining indefinitely in New York City as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climb. As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in one of the world’s great cuisine capitals.

— The head of the Food and Drug Administration says his agency hastold Pfizer that it “will rapidly work” to grant emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine following a positive recommendation by government advisers.

