Walgreens to open 15 coronavirus drive-thru testing sites across 7 states — including Illinois

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 02: A Walgreens store is seen on April 02, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. reported a fiscal second-quarter earnings that missed expectations and has slashed its full-year outlook in a reaction to the companies report its shares plummeted 12% on Tuesday.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — Illinois is one of seven states that will offer Abbott Laboratories’ new rapid response COVID-19 tests at Walgreens.

Deerfield-based Walgreens announced Tuesday that drive-thru testing will be available at 15 locations across Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois —which are expected to be activated beginning later this week.

The Walgreens locations have not yet been finalized.

Federal officials will choose the locations based on areas identified as outbreak “hot spots.” Once they’re ready, they’ll test up to 3,000 people a day, and get results within five minutes.

Walgreens will dedicate temporary space outside of the stores, where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee the self-administration of the COVID-19 test.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients will need to pre-register in advance in order to schedule an appointment for testing.