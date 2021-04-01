Health official: Missing or not returning to same COVID-19 vaccination site will slow treatment process

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who missed the window or can’t go back to the same location to get their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, they may have a harder time scheduling their second appointment.

When the vaccine first rolled out, administrators warned against going out of town to get the first dose. They explained people would have to go back to that same location to get the second shot.

Dr. John Miller, the Vice President of Medical Affairs for UnityPoint Health Central Illinois, said it’s because any doses given to local health departments from the state are already reserved.

Local departments are only given the same vaccine allocation that was received for the first vaccine.

For those who can’t make it to the same clinic or missed their time frame, pharmacies could be their next best option.

“I think you can call pharmacies; they will probably have extra doses of vaccines because they get their shipments directly from the government, the CDC. If you are in that position and struggling to get the second dose, call your primary care physician,” Miller said.

Miller said the vaccine process will not be restarted if someone misses the orginal time window. The recommended interval between doses in 21 days for Pfizer-BioNTech and 28 days for Moderna.

However, the CDC recently expanded the time frame to get the second shot to 42 days, and according to its website, providers are not supposed to save doses if a patient has not returned after the 42nd day.