Heart of Illinois United Way 2020 campaign raises more than $9 million for local programs

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Heart of Illinois United Way announced Tuesday its annual campaign raised more than $9.1 million for local programs.

The social services organization is the largest non-governmental funding source for for vital health and human programs in Central Illinois.

Jennifer Zammuto, President of Heart of Illinois United Way, said the campaign is much less about United Way, and more about people in need and the agencies that support them.

“We really believe in doing this work and doing it the right way … and effectively stretching every single dollar because there will never be enough, no matter the circumstance,” she said.

Zammuto said there has been a 200% increase in calls to the 2-1-1 information and referral service helpline since March 2020, most notably housing (60% increase), food (30% increase) and domestic violence.

More than 300 donors contributed to the campaign, the organization’s leaders said.