Heartland Community College Foundation extends scholarship to home school students

NORMAL, Ill.– The Heartland Community College Foundation is extending the eligibility of the trustee scholarship to home school students.

The Trustee Scholarship award is for tuition and fees for 12-18 credit hours per semester and a maximum of 36 credit hours per academic year for up to 4 semesters at Heartland Community College.

Traditionally one Heartland Trustee Scholarship is awarded to a high academic student from each of the District 540 area high schools.

Because home school students did not have a traditionally defined graduating class, they had not been eligible for the award. In meeting with representatives from the home school community, we were able to finalize a process to award the Home School Trustee Scholarship.

Chris Downing, Foundation Executive Director

Eligible home schooled students must submit a completed trustee scholarship application by March 1 prior to full-time enrollment at Heartland.

Applications are available online at: www.heartland.edu/foundation/scholarships/apply

Incorporated in 1992, The Heartland Community College Foundation is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) corporation dedicated to the enhancement and support of student learning and success at Heartland Community College. The Foundation annually awards over a half-million dollars in scholarship assistance to 280 students or more in District 540.

