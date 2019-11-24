Woman dies in late night Saturday Peoria shooting, two others injured

PEORIA, Ill.– 12:17 a.m. One person is dead and two others are injured in a late night shooting in Peoria.

Around 10:32 p.m., two calls were received by Peoria Police Police about a fight in the basement and shots fired in a home in the 4000 block of W. Virden Street.

When Peoria officers arrived on scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood says, an adult African American female in her 20’s was pronounced dead on the scene. The male victim was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle was spotted leaving the scene in a high rate of speed. The third victim, who was stopped by officers in a traffic stop on Big Hollow, was then transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Peoria Police say a party was going on during the time of the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information related to this incident, give PPD a call at the non-emergency line: (309) 673-4521.

This deadly shooting marks Peoria’s 22nd of the year.

————-

Numerous police cars from both the Peoria Police Department and Illinois State Police are currently on W. Virden Street near Sedley in Peoria.

Scanner traffic alludes to multiple people shot, though WMBD is currently waiting on confirmation.

First reports came across late Saturday night, with multiple crews still on scene after midnight.

This story will be updated.