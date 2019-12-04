ICE agents at scene of L&T Technology Services

PEORIA, Ill. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are on the scene at L&T Technology Services in Peoria.

L&T Technology Services is an India-based company. It offers consulting and design services for product development. Some of its clients include transportation and medical device companies.

One ICE agent said they are not there for an immigration raid.

At least two Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) vehicles are outside the business. HSI is under the Department of Homeland Security and is part of ICE.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said he is unaware of the situation.

The business is located at 8200 N Allen Rd, near Maui Jim Sunglasses.

We have a crew on this scene.

BREAKING: ICE agents investigating at L&T Technology Services in Peoria. Matt Sheehan TV has spoken with one agent so far. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/news/homeland-security-at-scene-of-lt-technology-services/ Posted by WMBD on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

This story will be updated.