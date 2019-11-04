Honoring, remembering local veterans through special service Sunday

PEORIA, Ill.– With Veterans Day approaching, honoring and remembering those who served is very important. Veterans that are also members of The Valley of Peoria Scottish Rite received a special service on Sunday.

“It’s a great honor, it’s a great honor,” said Vietnam Veteran Robert Spencer.

Close to 50 people gathered at the Scottish Rite Cathedral on Sunday to honor the many members that are also veterans.

“They get a lot of recognition at a lot of different things but we want to make sure that we get a recognition for them and so the Scottish Rite in Lexington Massachusetts turned around and said hey make sure to honor them,” Bill Schaner Commander in Chief of the Valley of Peoria said.

Each veteran was given a special pin in honor of their service.

“It’s good they should be recognized, let’s face it they went out and put their lives on the line for our wonderful country,” Vietnam Veteran Bill Huber said

“It’s wonderful, it’s really nice I didn’t expect to be honored or anything like that I just feel like I’m one of the guys who was able to fight for our country and I’m very pleased,” said Spencer

Volunteers from the Greater Peoria Honor Flight were also there to talk about what the organization does.

“What our goal is, is to sign up veterans and get them to Washington DC It’s their time they’ve earned this they need to go they need to go see all the memorials and everything,” said Mike Brenkman who volunteers with The Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

This got the attention of many veterans as 7 to 8 of them signed up on the spot.

“It’s unbelievable my wife Karen she’s over there still signing up veterans, we have veterans coming up here and signing up,” said Brenkman

Organizers were very pleased with the turnout and expect to keep this event going in the future.

If you’re a veteran and would like to go on The Greater Peoria Honor Flight, CLICK HERE for an online application.