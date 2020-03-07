House fire in Dunlap displaces family of five

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — A family of five is displaced from their home after a house fire Saturday afternoon.

The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire that started on the first floor in the kitchen and bathroom area of a home at the 11000 block of N County Ridge Road in Dunlap.

Batallion Chief Michael Hughes of the Peoria Fire Department says his crews arrived just before 4:00 p.m. and had the fire extinguished in six minutes.

Hughes said there are no injuries to any family members or firefighters, but says the family will not be able to stay in the house Saturday night.

The Red Cross will not be assisting the family with a place to stay. They will be staying with friends.

Hughes says there is smoke damage throughout the house. Adding there is fire and water damage on the first level and water damage in the basement.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

Gimme Shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gimme Shelter"

lift assist charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "lift assist charge"

children's author

Thumbnail for the video titled "children's author"

Gimme Shelter 2020 Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gimme Shelter 2020 Preview"

Prepping for Daylight Saving Time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepping for Daylight Saving Time"

Morton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News