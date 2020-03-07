House fire in Dunlap displaces family of five

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — A family of five is displaced from their home after a house fire Saturday afternoon.

The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire that started on the first floor in the kitchen and bathroom area of a home at the 11000 block of N County Ridge Road in Dunlap.

Batallion Chief Michael Hughes of the Peoria Fire Department says his crews arrived just before 4:00 p.m. and had the fire extinguished in six minutes.

Hughes said there are no injuries to any family members or firefighters, but says the family will not be able to stay in the house Saturday night.

The Red Cross will not be assisting the family with a place to stay. They will be staying with friends.

Hughes says there is smoke damage throughout the house. Adding there is fire and water damage on the first level and water damage in the basement.

The fire is currently under investigation.