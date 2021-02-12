How car bumper stickers can be exploited by criminals to target victims

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Those with catchy bumper stickers on their cars may want to rethink that decision.

Crime experts say some stickers could unwillingly reveal personal information, like how many people are in the family, what school the children attend, and what a person’s likes and dislikes are.

Aimee Schnall, Victim Services Coordinator at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, said personal stickers are “advertising for the world to see.”

“Maybe for example…the stick figure family…you’re letting everybody know you have three children…or possibly a baby on board…we have a baby in the car or baby at our home,” she said.

Illinois State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz shared an infographic Thursday showing how criminals can extrapolate personal information about someone from bumper stickers, with the caption: “Always be aware of the information you share.”

Schall said criminals can easily make a targeted profile based on the stickers. She said it’s important to be vigilant about what personal information you’re revealing.

“There are thousands of people seeing them on a daily basis,” she said.