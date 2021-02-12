How to beat “maskne” and dry skin in the winter, according to dermatologists

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you struggle with “maskne” and dry skin in the winter, you are not alone. Local doctors say it’s a good idea to have a proper facial skincare routine with targeted ingredients.

Dr. Joshua Kentosh, a dermatologist at Soderstrom Skin Institute in Peoria, said the extra dryness comes from moisture evaporating from the skin, which gets more intense in the winter. He recommended picking a gentle cleanser and avoid scrubbing because that will just make it worse.

“I find that so many people are really trying to scrub their skin in the wintertime…that really precipitates the dryness problem,” he said. He recommended Eucerin, Cetaphil, and Vanicream as options to try.

In order to combat “maskne,” Dr. Kentosh recommended looking for a facial cleanser that contains benzoyl peroxide, glycolic acid, or salicylic acid. And at nighttime, use retinol or Retin-A based cream like adaptoline.

“As an astringent, it helps to modify the bacterial populations on the skin that can jump down in those follicles and really cause a lot of problems,” he said.