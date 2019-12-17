How to prevent porch pirates from stealing your presents, holiday cheer this season

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s the holiday season, and as many gifts are coming to our doorsteps, many porch pirates are trying to steal them away.

But there are many ways to prevent thieves from taking you and your family’s holiday cheer.

Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson says security cameras are a great way to keep thieves away. She adds if you are getting any gifts shipped to your home to track the shipments’ progress.

“It’s a good idea to enable shipping notifications and delivery notifications so you should know exactly when that package should arrive,” Dotson said.

Another way to keep an eye on your home and presents while you’re away is by installing a security system at your home.

“Any camera systems in general help out a lot. Cameras are a deterrent, whatever brand it may be, when someone sees a camera on your doorstep, it’s a huge deterrent as far as thievery goes,” Dotson said.

And if you’re traveling just before the holidays, Dotson says letting a neighbor know is another way to keep your gifts out of the hands of thieves.

“If you know you’re not gonna be home, maybe make different arrangments for the delivery of your packages. Such as having a neighbor pick up your packages or arrange to have them held. Each of the major shippers, UPS, USPS, FedEx have alternate arrangements where you can leave your packages at their center,” Dotson said.

Dotson says UPS has a locker system you can have your gifts stored in. UPS has a store located in Westlake Shopping Center at 2601 W Lake Ave Ste A6, Peoria, IL 61615.

FedEx has a print and ship center located at 3465 University Street Peoria, IL 61604.

You can also have your gifts sent to any United States Postal Service buildings if you want to ship them there.

For those living in condos or apartments, Dotson says alerting a neighbor you trust that you’re waiting for a package is a smart idea. Or talking with your leasing office to see if you can get packages shipped there.