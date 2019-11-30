Hunters take in 15% less deer during first weekend of firearm season compared to last year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) State officials say hunters in Illinois took a total of 50,173 deer during the first weekend of the firearm season Nov. 22-24.

The preliminary total reflects a 15% drop in the number of deer harvested compared with the first weekend in 2018.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says that the seven-day firearm season will conclude Dec. 5-8.

But IDNR notes that there are other hunting opportunities underway or approaching. They include archery hunting and hunting with muzzleloaders, late-winter antlerless-only deer hunting and Chronic Wasting Disease hunting in certain counties.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story